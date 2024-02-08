ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 suspects in court for allegedly assaulting actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The magistrate also ordered the sureties must be residents of Lagos State with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, among others.

Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal [
Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal [

Recommended articles

The police charged Qudus Jokogbola, Siri Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed and Opere Morenike with conspiracy, breach of peace and causing bodily harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp Samuel Isholla told the court that the six defendants and two others at large, committed the alleged offence on Feb. 5, 2024, at about 1.30p.m, at Oba Akintoye Market, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Counsel to the defendants S. Ade Oshodi and Ademola Olabiyi, announced their appearance for the defendants and the nominal complainant’s lawyer respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutor Isholla informed the court that the defendants and two others at large conspired among themselves and forcefully pushed and dragged the complainant Anjorin-Lawal, causing her bodily injuries.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant’s actions caused a breach of public peace.

He told the court that the offence committed by the defendants contravened sections 168(d), 170(b) 411 and 413(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 413(2) stipulates a two-year jail term for anyone found guilty of causing injury to a person or reputation of any person, or to depreciate the value of any person or property.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their not-guilty plea, their lawyer, Oshodi, who led the other six lawyers, informed the court that all his clients were market men and women.

He therefore urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms.

Responding to the lawyer’s request the prosecutor told the court that granting of bail is at the court’s discretion but said that the court should admit them to bail in terms and conditions that will ensure their attendance in court.

Magistrate A. A Paul, in his ruling, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200 000, with one surety in like sum

The magistrate also ordered the sureties must be residents of Lagos State with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until they perfect their bail terms.

The case was been adjourned until March 11, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

Troops eliminate 105 terrorists, arrest 140 others in 1 week – DHQ

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

FG sets up committee to boost gas supply to power plants

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

Former minister, Fashola wants Nigerians to pay rents monthly

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

All stakeholders approved ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets - NAFDAC boss

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain