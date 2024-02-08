6 suspects in court for allegedly assaulting actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal

The police charged Qudus Jokogbola, Siri Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed and Opere Morenike with conspiracy, breach of peace and causing bodily harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp Samuel Isholla told the court that the six defendants and two others at large, committed the alleged offence on Feb. 5, 2024, at about 1.30p.m, at Oba Akintoye Market, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Counsel to the defendants S. Ade Oshodi and Ademola Olabiyi, announced their appearance for the defendants and the nominal complainant’s lawyer respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutor Isholla informed the court that the defendants and two others at large conspired among themselves and forcefully pushed and dragged the complainant Anjorin-Lawal, causing her bodily injuries.

The prosecutor also told the court that the defendant’s actions caused a breach of public peace.

He told the court that the offence committed by the defendants contravened sections 168(d), 170(b) 411 and 413(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 413(2) stipulates a two-year jail term for anyone found guilty of causing injury to a person or reputation of any person, or to depreciate the value of any person or property.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their not-guilty plea, their lawyer, Oshodi, who led the other six lawyers, informed the court that all his clients were market men and women.

He therefore urged the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms.

Responding to the lawyer’s request the prosecutor told the court that granting of bail is at the court’s discretion but said that the court should admit them to bail in terms and conditions that will ensure their attendance in court.

Magistrate A. A Paul, in his ruling, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200 000, with one surety in like sum

The magistrate also ordered the sureties must be residents of Lagos State with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) until they perfect their bail terms.