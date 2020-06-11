6 reasons you shouldn’t miss the return of LaLiga on DStv & GOtv

For the football fanatics, La Liga will be the first to return live to SuperSport screens on Thursday 11th June 2020 on SuperSport 7 (DStv channel 227) and SuperSport Select 4 (GOtv channel 34). You surely don’t want to miss out on any exciting football moment.

Here are 6 reasons you shouldn’t miss the return of the 2019-20 La Liga season:

Watch Seville host Real Betis on Thursday evening: The very first game on offer is an absolute cracker; the Seville derby (Derbi sevillano), also known as the Great Derby (El Gran Derbi), which sees Sevilla host Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the evening of Thursday, 11th June at 9pm. Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-1 when the teams met at Estadio Benito Villamarin back in November 2019, with goals from Lucas Ocampos and Luuk de Jong. Completing a LaLiga ‘double’ over their hated rivals would be a major achievement for coach Julen Lopetegui and his charges, while African fans will hope to see Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri continuing his excellent form. Viewers can see ‘Mandi’ in action when his Betis take on Sevilla: Mandi will be a key man for the visitors, with his defensive nous strongly present through the current season. He has made 22 appearances and averages 1.2 tackles per game, while his excellent passing completion rate (89.6 percent) demonstrates how important he is to building attacks from deep positions. The French-born former Reims player will look to bring his international experience, which includes 55 caps for Algeria's Fennec Foxes and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title to bear as both Betis and Sevilla will be looking to find their feet after three months away from competitive action. Granada will host Getafe after 3 years on Friday evening: DStv and GOtv customers will see Granada in action as they host Getafe after 3 years in Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Friday, 12th June at 6:30pm. The visitors who are currently fifth in Spain's top-flight will be bringing their A-game as they fight for a top Four spot in La Liga. Watch the title race between leaders and defending champions Barcelona and nearest chasers (two points adrift) Real Madrid: Barca will be in action on Saturday, 13th June at 9pm, when they head to Iberostar Estadi to face relegation candidates Mallorca and looking to claim a win and put the pressure on Real, who must wait until Sunday evening to respond with a match at home against Eibar, a team scraping to keep their heads above water in the lower reaches of the log. The clash between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon: The remaining team from the ‘big three’, Atletico Madrid, will open action on Sunday, 14th June at 1pm, with a testing clash away to Athletic Bilbao at the iconic San Mames Barria. The visitors will need a three-point haul to revive their push to finish in the top four and ensure they return to the UEFA Champions League next season. Other series of top-flight games are scheduled to hold: DStv and GOtv customers can enjoy various football competitions such as Valencia vs Levante at 9pm on Friday, 12th June, Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves at 1:00pm on Saturday, 13th June, Celta Vigo vs Villarreal at 4pm and Leganes vs Real Valladolid at 6:30pm, both on Saturday, 13th June, Real Madrid vs Eibar at 6:30pm and Real Sociedad vs Osasuna at 9pm.

These La Liga matches will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga as well as on GOtv Max packages.

This is great news for DStv and GOtv customers! You are promised a feast of football in the coming weeks and months! SuperSport is your home of football and the best place to see all the action from around the world as #LiveSportReturns.

