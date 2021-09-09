6 men jailed 6 months each for possession of fake U.S. dollars

Magistrate Musa Saddeeq sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Saddeeq did not give the convicts any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Okonko Udo told the court that based on intelligence report received by operatives from the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad, the convicts were arrested.

Udo said that they were arrested in Mabushi district of Abuja on June 23.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the convicts could not give satisfactory explanation as to how they came about the counterfeit currency.