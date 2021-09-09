RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 men jailed 6 months each for possession of fake U.S. dollars

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday sentenced six men to six months imprisonment each for being in possession of fake U.S. dollars.

6 men jailed 6 months each for possession of fake U.S. dollars. [Premium Times]
The police charged Yahaya Zakari, 38; Shehu Aliyu 22; Umar Abubakar, 39; Abubakar Muhammed, 41; Abduraham Usman,29; and Muhammed Abubakar, 33, with two counts bordering on conspiracy and fake possession.

Magistrate Musa Saddeeq sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Saddeeq did not give the convicts any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Okonko Udo told the court that based on intelligence report received by operatives from the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad, the convicts were arrested.

Udo said that they were arrested in Mabushi district of Abuja on June 23.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the convicts could not give satisfactory explanation as to how they came about the counterfeit currency.

The offence the prosecutor said contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 376 of the Penal Code.

