RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 men get 20 strokes of cane each for stealing 8 cell phones

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday ordered that six men be given 20 strokes of the cane each for stealing eight cell phones.

6 men get 20 strokes of cane each for stealing 8 cell phones/Illustration.
Car thief bags 6 months, 20 strokes of cane in Jos ece-auto-gen

The police charged Umar Ibrahim, 25, Abba Sani,23, Abubakar Yusuf,25, Ahmad Mustapha, 22, Aliyu Bashir,24, and Ahmad Musa, 20, with criminal conspiracy and extortion.

Recommended articles

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, also sentenced the six convicts to six months imprisonment each without option of fine.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other culprits who are terrorising the public,” he held.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Ali Kabara, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on June 12 in Kano Metropolis.

On Democracy Day celebration, the convicts armed themselves with dangerous weapons, attacked and extorted eight phones from some members of the public.

“The eight stolen phones were found in their possession,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 292 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Governors pass vote of confidence on Buni-led Caretaker Committee

Nigerian security operatives kill scores of IPOB criminals - DHQ

Police say 127 traffic robbery suspects arrested in 3 months in Lagos

Police say reports of abduction, killing in Enugu unfounded

Troops kill several ISWAP terrorists, arrest Chadian kidnapper

EFCC begs Chief Judge not to reassign Maina’s case to another judge

Court blocks Ondo govt from investigating accused CJ

Gov Umahi celebrates arrest of leader of kidnap gang in Ebonyi

Maiduguri residents troop out to welcome President Buhari