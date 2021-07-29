RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 men gang-raped 17-year-old girl in Lagos, 1 arrested

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, has remanded a 21-year-old man, Toheeb Bakare, in Ikoyi Correctional Center for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl.

6 men gang-raped 17-year-old girl in Lagos, 1 arrested. [Illustrative photo]
6 men gang-raped 17-year-old girl in Lagos, 1 arrested. [Illustrative photo]

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, who gave the ruling, denied the accused bail even after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Recommended articles

The magistrate directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The accused, who resides in Surulere Area of Lagos, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy, rape, assault and abduction.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan said that the accused and six others now at large, committed the offences on July 11.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Bakare was recently identified by the 17-year-old as one of the seven men who accosted and gang-raped her at Omoniyi St., Itire, Surulere.

The offences, contravened Sections 137, 144, 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Dan-Oni, adjourned the case until August 24 for the DPP’s advice.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Nigeria records 535 new infections as Delta Variant continues to spread

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to take charge of food safety

Is the APC working against the APC? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

United States gifts Nigeria 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Buhari vows increased education spending over next 4 years

We're proud of your representation, Okowa tells Elumelu

Police rescue 13 kidnapped Naval Engineering College students in Edo

Nationwide blackout as Nigeria's power grid collapses again

Court frees El-Zakzaky and his wife, says they have no case to answer