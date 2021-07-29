6 men gang-raped 17-year-old girl in Lagos, 1 arrested

The magistrate directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The accused, who resides in Surulere Area of Lagos, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy, rape, assault and abduction.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan said that the accused and six others now at large, committed the offences on July 11.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Bakare was recently identified by the 17-year-old as one of the seven men who accosted and gang-raped her at Omoniyi St., Itire, Surulere.

The offences, contravened Sections 137, 144, 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.