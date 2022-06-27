6 men arraigned over alleged cultism

The defendants are facing four count charges of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, wilful damage to property and breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution Counsel, Mr Williams Ologun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 11p.m. on May 21, at Agbalaya Street, off Capital Road in Agege area of Lagos.

Ologun alleged that the defendants, who had gathered together as members of an unlawful society and were disturbing the entire neighbourhood, wilfully damaged a Sienna Van with Reg No. LSR 185 HP, belonging to one Mr Fatai Kasali.

Ologun said the offences contravened Sections 411, 41, 350 and 168 (1) (d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 350 and 411 stipulate a two-year jail term each for willful damage to property and conspiracy.

NAN also reports that Section 42 (a) stipulates a three-year jail term for offences relating to unlawful society for offenders found guilty.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adebayo held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She also directed that all sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.