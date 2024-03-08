ADVERTISEMENT
6 lives saved, ₦107m property rescued from 74 fire incidents in 1 month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency reports that four persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦64m was destroyed by fire during the period.

6 lives saved, ₦107m property rescued from 74 fire incidents in 1 month (The Sun Nigeria)

The Public Relations Officer of the agency, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano. Abdullahi also said that four persons lost their lives, while property worth ₦64 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to seven rescue calls and 10 false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care.

News Agency Of Nigeria

