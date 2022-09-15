RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 killed, 6 others injured in auto crash in Niger, says FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said six persons were killed and six others sustained various injuries in an accident in Malam Tanko village on Abuja – Kaduna road of Tafa Local Government Area of Niger.

Accident FRSC (TheSun)
Accident FRSC (TheSun)

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday that two commercial busses loaded with 17 passengers were involved in the road mishap.

Recommended articles

Tsukwam said the accident occurred on Wednesday at about 5:50 p.m., explaining that the accident involved two commercial busses marked BRE147 XA and other one without registration number.

He said five others among the 17 were unhurt.

” The victims and the corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse General Hospital and the vehicles were handed over to police division in Tafa LGA,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The road safety officer said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

WASSCE: WAEC clears air over withheld results

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

Buhari presides over security council meeting, hosts victorious Commonwealth athletes

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

1,868 APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Court orders INEC to accept Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

Alaafin of Oyo: Why selection of a new monarch has been delayed [Pulse Explainer]

Alaafin of Oyo: Why selection of a new monarch has been delayed [Pulse Explainer]

2023: Don’t get entangled in partisan politics, FCTA tells traditional rulers

2023: Don’t get entangled in partisan politics, FCTA tells traditional rulers

2023: Tinubu will get 80% of South-West votes, says Kekemeke

2023: Tinubu will get 80% of South-West votes, says Kekemeke

Wabara says PDP need to remain hungry for power, reiterates need to resolve crisis

Wabara says PDP need to remain hungry for power, reiterates need to resolve crisis

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Trending

Woman rescued from Saudi Arabia accosts agent

Drama at airport as woman rescued from Saudi Arabia meets agent who ‘trafficked’ her (video)

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)

Hushpuppi scared of Abba Kyari's 'death squad', begs to stay in U.S

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

Evelyn Detordzi's finger

Ghanaian lady almost loses finger after wearing fiancé’s promise ring