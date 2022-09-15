6 killed, 6 others injured in auto crash in Niger, says FRSC

Tsukwam said the accident occurred on Wednesday at about 5:50 p.m., explaining that the accident involved two commercial busses marked BRE147 XA and other one without registration number.

He said five others among the 17 were unhurt.

” The victims and the corpses were taken to Sabon Wuse General Hospital and the vehicles were handed over to police division in Tafa LGA,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.