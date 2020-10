FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that three other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the auto crash.

He blamed the accident on loss of control and brake failure and advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits while driving.

He said that five trucks were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 5 a.m. and that they caught fire.

ALSO READ: 3 die, 19 others injured in road crash in Niger

“Nine persons were involved in the accident; six died while three sustained various degrees of injuries and were all evacuated to Lapai General Hospital."

He added that the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue in the same hospital, while those injured were already responding to treatment.

“We will sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents," Dagwa said.