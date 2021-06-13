RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 killed, 10 others injured in Bauchi road crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, on Sunday, said that six people lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in Gumero village of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the accident, said that 10 others were seriously injured in the crash, involving a Peugeot 406 car and a Toyota Hiace bus.

According to him, the accident occurred on Saturday around 4:05 p.m.

He said the car with registration number KNT503JF, collided with a bus belonging to the Zamfara State Ministry of Justice, killing six of the passengers on the spot.

The FRSC commander blamed the accident on alleged speeding and wrongful overtaking.

Abdullahi said the deceased included four males, one female and a male child, adding that one male, six females, two boys and a female child sustained injuries in the accident.

He said that the injured and the corpses were referred to the Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals for confirmation and treatment.

“The crash happened between a Peugeot car and a Toyota Hiace bus in Gumero village, some 15 kilometers from Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

“Our men swiftly responded to the scene of the crash and they were able to rush both the survivors and the deceased to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals respectively for confirmation and treatment, and also cleared up the crash scene,” he said.

While calling on road users to obey traffic rules, Abdullahi said the corps would not relent in its efforts to sensitise the motorists on the dangers of neglecting traffic rules and regulations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two persons were also killed while two others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred on June 4, at Zangoro village along Bauchi – Maiduguri road.

