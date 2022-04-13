6 Kano clerics die in road crash on way back from Islamic outreach

The clerics were reportedly on their way home from an Islamic propagation outreach when the incident happened.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased clerics, who were under the tutelage of one Sheikh Alkassim Zakariyya, embarked on the trip supported by Imam Malik Islamic Foundation.

Although sources have confirmed the unfortunate incident, the identities of the victims remain unknown as of time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some of their followers have taken to Facebook to mourn their passing.

One Kabiru Saidu Dakata wrote, “Indeed we had a great lost in Dakata. The death of Sheikh Alkassim and Isiya Tela and others involved in the accident is no doubt a great loss. May Almighty Allah forgive them.”

Another Facebook user, Ahmad Gogel, expressed grief over the loss of one Mustapha Musa Sa’ad.

Other victims who perished in the accident include, Malam Ishaq Rummawa, Malam Zakariyya Al’qasim dataka, Malam Ishaq Rummawa.