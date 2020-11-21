The State Government had warned against allowing children under the age of 18 to participate in betting and gaming in the state.

During an enforcement exercise on Friday, November 20, 2020, Olajide Boladuro, the Director-General, Oyo State Gaming Board said most gaming centres in he state had been served with warning letters to desist from admitting underage players.

He also said gaming centres in the state need to cooperate with the state government through compliance and remittance of dues to appropriate quarters.

He said, “Most of the operators are aware that the state government frowned on underage gaming but despite having being warned, they still persisted.

“Some of these children go to the centres with their school uniforms when they should be in school learning while some have turned those places to a hideout instead of going to school or at home to help their parents”.

Olajide also said there are many illegal gaming centres operators in the state as well as those that that refused to pay up their levies and dues.