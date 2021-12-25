RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 die,12 injured in Christmas Day accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The unfortunate accident, which involved 18 persons, occurred at about 3.20 a.m.

FRSC in Ogun said on Saturday that six persons lost their lives in an accident that involved two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ota, Ogun State.

He said that 12 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Umar explained that the unfortunate accident, which involved 18 persons, occurred at about 3.20 a.m.

He said that the two vehicles involved in the accident are a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number, MKA 567 XZ and an Iveco articulated vehicle marked XF 854 KTN.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors are taken to different hospitals for treatment,’’ he said.

He blamed the crash on excessive speeding and loss of control and urged motorists to desist from over speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Umar also told NAN that N127,900 was recovered from the accident scene.

He advised cautious driving and enjoined families of those who might have travelled in the Toyota bus to contact FRSC Ibafo Outpost for more information.

The sector Commander commiserated with the families of the crash victims and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

