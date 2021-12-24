RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 die, six others injured in Zamfara auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Six persons died while six others were injured in an auto crash which occurred at Tazame Village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara on Thursday.

6 die, six others injured in Zamfara auto crash. [NAN]

The accident occurred when the Sharon bus in which the victims were travelling had a head-on collision with an articulated vehicle.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Zamfara, Mr Iron Danladi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday that the bus in which the victims were travelling was heading to Sokoto from Abuja.

He said driver of the unregistered bus was overtaking dangerously when it struck the articulated vehicle travelling from the opposite direction

Danladi added that the injured were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialists Hospital, Gusau, for treatment while corpses of the dead were deposited at the morgue in the same facility.

