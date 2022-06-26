RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 die, 4 sustain injury in Jigawa lone auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa State Command, said six persons died in a lone fatal auto crash on Saturday in Malamadori Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ibrahim Gambo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday.

Gambo said that four others sustained various degrees of injury in the accident that occurred at about 3:45 p.m., at Yadi area, along Malammadori road.

He explained that 10 people (male adults) were involved in the accident, caused by tyre burst and loss of control of a commercial vehicle (Sharon Wagon) with registration number GMB 11 XA, driven by Abba Abdullahi.

The spokesperson added that the deceased, and the injured victims were taken to Malammadori Primary Healthcare Centre for medical attention.

According to him, two of the injured victims were later referred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguro, in neighbouring Yobe State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

