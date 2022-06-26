6 die, 4 sustain injury in Jigawa lone auto crash

Gambo said that four others sustained various degrees of injury in the accident that occurred at about 3:45 p.m., at Yadi area, along Malammadori road.

He explained that 10 people (male adults) were involved in the accident, caused by tyre burst and loss of control of a commercial vehicle (Sharon Wagon) with registration number GMB 11 XA, driven by Abba Abdullahi.

The spokesperson added that the deceased, and the injured victims were taken to Malammadori Primary Healthcare Centre for medical attention.