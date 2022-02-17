58-year-old man charged for allegedly stealing cartons of beer

The Prosecutor, Insp Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 15, at 1p.m., at Ebute Meta area of Lagos.

Adebayo said that the defendant stole the packs of beer belonging to the complainant, Mr Oladayo Adenuga.

He said that the defendant was caught by some neighbours, who handed him over to the police.

Adebayo said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.M. Kayode-Alamu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.