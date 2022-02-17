RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

58-year-old man charged for allegedly stealing cartons of beer

A 58-year-old man, Samuel Ogunleye, who allegedly stole packs of beer worth N400,000, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

58-year-old man charged for allegedly stealing cartons of beer (VanguardNGR)
Ogunleye, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 15, at 1p.m., at Ebute Meta area of Lagos.

Adebayo said that the defendant stole the packs of beer belonging to the complainant, Mr Oladayo Adenuga.

He said that the defendant was caught by some neighbours, who handed him over to the police.

Adebayo said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.M. Kayode-Alamu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kayode-Alamu adjourned the case until March 20, for mention.

