The deceased, Kudjo Dakudzi, was reportedly hit with sticks multiple times in the rib and later butchered by his assailants while working on the litigated farmland with his teen children on Wednesday, June 16, 2020.

A 32-year-old Martey Joshua is reported as saying he was working on his farm at Djankwakye No. 1 when he received a phone call from his younger brother to the effect that their father- Kudjo Dakudzi had been killed.

“I anxiously rushed to the scene and saw my father lying dead in his farm at Akorley Foah with blood all over his body; with cutlass wounds inflicted on him,” Adomonline.com quoted him as saying.

He further stated that his young brothers, Desmond,13, and Mamuli,18, explained to him that they were in the farm with their father when one Nartey who is litigating him over the piece of farmland came with two others and attacked him.

Accroding to him, the assailants chased the children with the cutlass noticing their presence in the farm observing the callous act but the children managed to escape.

READ ALSO: 25-year-old man stabbed to death over woman

The case was reported to Somanya Police upon which detectives were quickly dispatched to the scene and saw the deceased wearing Ash Vest, Black Trousers and a green wellington boot with his mobile phone in his pocket.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, is reported as saying that Police inspected the body and saw cutlass wounds on the victim’s head, both arms and mark of assault on both ribs and shoulders.

He said the body of the deceased farmer was conveyed to the Atua Government Hospital emergency ward where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Foutunate Azuure.