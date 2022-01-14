57-yr-old car dealer arrested for eating and selling human parts in Zamfara

Baba who has three wives and 19 children was arrested over the killing and dismemberment of a 9-year-old boy in Gusau.

While being paraded by the state police commissioner, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the suspect confessed that he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him.

He said they have done that twice, and he gave them N1million in return.

“I paid them N500,000 for each of the killing of the two young boys. We removed penis, eyes, intestines and Esophagus and I used to eat these human organs and sell some to those who need them,” Baba confessed.

The police commissioner said the suspect and his accomplices identified as Abdulshakur Mohammed, 20; Buba, 17; and Tukur, 14 were arrested following intelligence information from members of the public.

Elkanah said, “On December 12, 2021, around 2pm, one Ali Yakubu Aliyu reported at the Central Police Station, Gusau, that his son, Ahmad Yakubu, 9, was missing.

“On receiving the report, police detectives swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

“On December 28, 2021, around 9.30am, police detectives received an intelligence report with regards to the earlier report, that on the same date around 9am, the corpse of a human being was found in an uncompleted building at the Barakallahu area, Gusau, with the two hands and legs tied with rags, and the head covered with a polythene bag.

“During interrogation, the second suspect, Abdulshakur Mohammed, confessed that it was the third time he was contracted by the first suspect, Aminu Baba, to source human parts for him at the sum of N500,000, which he successfully did for the first and the second time, before his arrest.

In his confession, Muhammad said he connived with Buba and Tukur to deceive a victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him and removed his intestines, oesophagus, private parts and eyes.

He added that the parts were taken to Baba, who gave them N500,000.

The police boss said that Baba “further confessed that he usually ate the body parts and identified the throat as the most delicious part. He also sold some of the human parts to his customers. Exhibits recovered from the suspect included intestines, oesophagus, penis and two eyes.”