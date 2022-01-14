RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

57-yr-old car dealer arrested for eating and selling human parts in Zamfara

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The suspect confessed that he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him.

Aminu Baba a car dealer in Zamfara State confessed that he eats and sells human parts (Daily Trust)
Aminu Baba a car dealer in Zamfara State confessed that he eats and sells human parts (Daily Trust)

A prominent car dealer in Zamfara State, Aminu Baba has been arrested for eating and selling human parts.

Recommended articles

Baba who has three wives and 19 children was arrested over the killing and dismemberment of a 9-year-old boy in Gusau.

While being paraded by the state police commissioner, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the suspect confessed that he employed two teenagers to scout for young boys to kill for him.

He said they have done that twice, and he gave them N1million in return.

“I paid them N500,000 for each of the killing of the two young boys. We removed penis, eyes, intestines and Esophagus and I used to eat these human organs and sell some to those who need them,” Baba confessed.

The police commissioner said the suspect and his accomplices identified as Abdulshakur Mohammed, 20; Buba, 17; and Tukur, 14 were arrested following intelligence information from members of the public.

Elkanah said, “On December 12, 2021, around 2pm, one Ali Yakubu Aliyu reported at the Central Police Station, Gusau, that his son, Ahmad Yakubu, 9, was missing.

“On receiving the report, police detectives swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

“On December 28, 2021, around 9.30am, police detectives received an intelligence report with regards to the earlier report, that on the same date around 9am, the corpse of a human being was found in an uncompleted building at the Barakallahu area, Gusau, with the two hands and legs tied with rags, and the head covered with a polythene bag.

“During interrogation, the second suspect, Abdulshakur Mohammed, confessed that it was the third time he was contracted by the first suspect, Aminu Baba, to source human parts for him at the sum of N500,000, which he successfully did for the first and the second time, before his arrest.

In his confession, Muhammad said he connived with Buba and Tukur to deceive a victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him and removed his intestines, oesophagus, private parts and eyes.

He added that the parts were taken to Baba, who gave them N500,000.

The police boss said that Baba “further confessed that he usually ate the body parts and identified the throat as the most delicious part. He also sold some of the human parts to his customers. Exhibits recovered from the suspect included intestines, oesophagus, penis and two eyes.”

Elkanah said Baba’s revelations were assisting the police in the arrest of other members of his gang.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

NSCDC shortlists 5,000 candidates for employment – Official

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

President Buhari pays condolence visit to Shonekan’s family in Lagos

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

NPHCDA denies wild polio virus reports in some states

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

2023: Aisha Buhari to host maiden Progressive Women’s Conference in Abuja

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

Security personnel rescue abducted Plateau poly students – PPRO

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

EFCC arrests fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi will never be part of Biafra

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Governor Okowa mourns Alao-Akala

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Osinbajo to grace 8th Ahmadu Bello lecture in Kano

Trending

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

Soldiers arrest 6 Western Togoland secessionists as they gather to receive weapons from financier

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Civilians film and mock drunk Ghanaian police officer who can’t walk (video)

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaian couple, 3 children and mother-in-law die in an accident while returning from wedding

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods

Ghanaians react as woman with twins strapped on her back carries a basin loaded with goods