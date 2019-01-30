In Nigeria, the age of consent is 11. The appropriate age for marriage, however, differs by the various laws. In some parts, the matter is influenced by the primitive practice of deeming teenage girls ripe for marriage.

In other instances, the betrothal culture in the North, which gives children as young as 10-years old away in marriage aids this madness. But this time, the madness is in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

On January 29, 2018, Nigerian entrepreneur, Vivian Queenstine Diora went on a rant about a child marriage that supposedly took place in Ozubulu, Anambra State, between a man she claims to be 56-year-old Izuchukwu Igwilo of the popular Igwilo family of Anambra State to a 16-year-old girl.

According to Diora, Igwilo suffers from mental illness and the girl was basically gifted to Igwilo because of his family’s wealth. Diora also claims Igwilo is an alcoholic.

In her length Facebook post, Diora says, “This man in the picture carrying this girl on his leg is by name Izuchukwu Igwilo from the well-known very rich Igwilo family in Ozubulu Anambra State. The man himself "Izuchukwu" is mentally unbalance.

"He is suffering from demented brain. He is not normal and at the same time he is a drunkard, and he will be at least 56 years old. Now his family wants to marry a wife for him and they got this small girl for him. A 16 years old girl, This girl is from a very poor family... POVERTY IS A VERY BIG BASTARD...

"The family of this small girl did not waste time to hand over their daughter to Izu's family just because the Igwilo family are very rich. This girl is underage for Heaven sake. This is completely evil. Yes a big evil because Izu will not be the one to be servicing this girl because he cannot do anything. This girl will turn to a sex slave to that family and the community (Everybody will just be collecting their own share). Devil shame on you.

“I know that they brainwashed this girls family that the girl will take care of Izu's large share of land's and other properties, but that will not make them to destroy this little girls future. Ndi Ozubulu come and defend ur (your) self.”

Asides the obvious highlights of pedophilia and child marriage, and how the people seen in the pictures were obviously snapping pictures out of an ignorance of how wrong their actions are, Diora’s concerns were not for the girl’s age, but for how Igwilo wouldn’t be able to ‘service’ her. We have a problem.

Pedophilia in Nigeria

A few weeks ago, Pulse did two pieces on pedophilia in Nigeria and its many causes, and named one of the vehicles as poverty, which can be seen in how the girl’s family allegedly gifted her to the Igwilo family allegedly because they had money.

We have normalized a scourge in Nigeria and we need a re-education. There is no reason the age of consent should be less than 18 in Nigeria. These girls are not even fully formed intellectually and are being led into the den of sex far earlier than they should be.

On the one part, it is pedophilia and child marriage. On the other hand, it is an abuse that will last long. That girl should be in school, learning a trade or doing something good for herself, not married to someone old enough to be a Grandfather, while other men old enough to be her Grandfather take pictures of the supposed union.

We need to change our ways.