55-year-old man drowns in Hadejia river in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

55-year-old man drowns in Hadejia river in Jigawa/Illustration
55-year-old man drowns in Hadejia river in Jigawa/Illustration

Badaruddeen Tijjani, the Spokesperson, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

Tijjani said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 9:45 a.m. when the deceased went swimming in the river.

“One Sulaiman Potiskum aged 55, lost his life in a river located at Gada, Bakin Kogi area of Hadejia.

“The tragic incident occurred when the deceased attempted to take his bath along the river bank, but was overwhelmed by the wave,” he said.

Tijjani said the Corps’ search team and local divers rescued the man, adding that he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel at the Hadejia General Hospital.

He said the remains of the deceased had since been handed over to his family for burial.

The spokesperson advised residents of the state to desist from swimming or fishing in rivers as it outflow due to the rising volume of water occasioned by heavy rainfall.

