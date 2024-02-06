54-year-old man allegedly defiles 8-months old daughter left in his care
The man allegedly committed the offence in his house.
Uduigwome, who lives on Rasaq Balogun St., Surulere, Lagos State, is charged with defilement. The Chief Magistrate, O A Layinka, who did not take the plea of Uduigwome, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
Layinka adjourned the case until April 30 for DPP advice. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihieme told the court that Uduigwome allegedly committed the offence sometime in October 2023 at his residence.
Ihieme alleged that Uduigwome defiled his baby (name withheld) when she was in his care. According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. If convicted, he is liable to life imprisonment as provided for in the criminal code.
