ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

54-year-old man allegedly defiles 8-months old daughter left in his care

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man allegedly committed the offence in his house.

54-year-old man allegedly defiles 8-months old daughter left in his care [Getty Images]
54-year-old man allegedly defiles 8-months old daughter left in his care [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Uduigwome, who lives on Rasaq Balogun St., Surulere, Lagos State, is charged with defilement. The Chief Magistrate, O A Layinka, who did not take the plea of Uduigwome, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Layinka adjourned the case until April 30 for DPP advice. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihieme told the court that Uduigwome allegedly committed the offence sometime in October 2023 at his residence.

Ihieme alleged that Uduigwome defiled his baby (name withheld) when she was in his care. According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. If convicted, he is liable to life imprisonment as provided for in the criminal code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

NAFDAC seals 3 alcohol factories over non-compliance, seizes banned products worth ₦6m in Jos

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Cost of Living: APC accuses opposition parties of sponsoring protests to instigate unrest

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

Enugu residents decries rising cost, scarcity of drinking water, calls for Govt intervention

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

10 happenings inside the Royal Family that took over world news

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC

How Hadi Sirika allegedly awarded ₦3b unexecuted aviation contracts to his brother

How Hadi Sirika allegedly awarded ₦3b unexecuted aviation contracts to his brother

Police officer in Anambra declared wanted for murder

Police officer in Anambra declared wanted for murder

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

I'm capable of dismantling PDP, LP into APC for election victory - APC Edo aspirant, Airhiavbere

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

Celebrating African talent: 1xBet sums up the CAF Awards 2023

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help, says 'we prayed for only 5'

Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos [Linda Ikeji's Blog]

Man allegedly beats ex-wife with stone over children's matter in Lagos

Police find decomposing bodies of 3 kidnap victims in Imo forest

Police find decomposing bodies of 3 kidnap victims in Imo forest