54-year-old man allegedly defiles 8-months old daughter left in his care

Uduigwome, who lives on Rasaq Balogun St., Surulere, Lagos State, is charged with defilement. The Chief Magistrate, O A Layinka, who did not take the plea of Uduigwome, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Layinka adjourned the case until April 30 for DPP advice. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihieme told the court that Uduigwome allegedly committed the offence sometime in October 2023 at his residence.