The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday, November 2, 2019 arrested Afolabi who works as a gardener in a white garment church in Mushin area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly lured the victim, Joy into the church premises where he lived and had canal knowledge of her.

According to PUNCH METRO's reports, Joy’s mother had sent her on an errand on Thursday, October 24, in the evening when Afolabi lay in ambush for her.

The mother became worried as she did not return in time and went on a search.

However, the alleged rape got exposed after the victim reportedly confessed and the matter was reported to the Gender Section of Zone D Command, Mushin, Lagos.

Isiaka Afolabi

The ACVPN Coordinator, Mr Ebenezer Omejalile, stated that the group was following the case at the gender unit of the Area Command handling it.

He said, “We learnt that the man defiled a 13-year-old girl inside a white garment church on Banire Street, Mushin. He was taken into the custody of the Gender/Unit Area D Command. The officer in charge of the unit assured us that the case would be prosecuted.

“The incident occurred last Thursday. The man in question is a gardener in the church where he resides in. The survivor and her mother are also members of the church.

“That day, the survivor’s mother sent her on an errand and she stayed longer than expected. Her mother was worried and went in search of her. She eventually showed up and after much pressure, she confessed to the mother that the gardener had been molesting her for some time and it was the fourth time he would abuse her.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, promised to get an update on the case and get back to newsmen. He's however, not been reachable for comment on the incident as of press time.

But a police source at the Area D Command told City Round that Afolabi had been charged.