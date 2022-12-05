52-year-old man dragged to court for r*ping his teenage daughter

Orekoya was arraigned on two counts of unlawfully inserting his fingers into the private parts of his 17-year-old daughter, and having carnal knowledge of her.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Osagiede Orobosa, the accused committed the crime sometime in 2017 at his residence on Jacob Adeleye Street, Odo-Eran, Itire, Lagos State.

The charges read in part, “That you, Emmanuel Orekoya, of Jacob Adeleye Street, Odo-Eran, Itire, within the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully have carnal knowledge of your daughter (name withheld) by inserting your manhood into her private parts, sometime in 2017, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Refusing the defendant’s plea, the Chief Magistrate, Folarin Williams, ordered that Orekoya be remanded pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The matter was adjourned till Monday. January 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 60-year-old grandmother, Ibinosun Sandra Esther, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Esther was apprehended in a follow-up operation following the seizure of 5.5kg Loud variant of cannabis imported into the country from South Africa.