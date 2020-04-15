A 51-year-old man Fred Drah who recovered from the COVID-19 in Ghana has narrated his experience with the deadly disease.

He told TV3 that he had not travelled abroad but contracted the virus from a friend who returned into the country from one of the infected countries abroad.

''I had a friend who came to visit me. He imported mattresses and we had a chat and ate together. He was coughing by then but I paid less attention,'' he recounted.

According to Fred Drah, on March 17, 2020, he went to the hospital following an abnormal rise in his temperature and was tested for the coronavirus. He tested positive for the COVDI-19.

He said he was transferred to the Ga East Hospital where he was treated till he recovered, except that health workers who attended to him were initially scared to attend to him due to the newness and the deadliness of the virus.

''I was locked from the outside and I was alone in that big compound. For the first four days. I was there alone. It was between God and myself,'' he said.

Drah considers himself fortunate to have survived because while in isolation, another person who tested positive and was bought to the centre died due to some underlying conditions.

''I was called that I had to be sent to a different apartment. The following day I tried calling my friend many times but he had died.''

It must be a great joy and relief for his family who was sitting on tenterhooks not knowing whether Fred Drah was going to survive.

His wife and children spoke against stigmatization against people who have recovered from the people who have survived the disease.

''When people see us, they try to avoid us because we had recorded a case in our home,'' Drah’s wife lamented.

The Drah family could not hide their appreciation to God who they believed deserves praise for Fred’s recovery.

