51-year-old man docked for alleged diesel theft

The prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.1, at about 9.30 p.m. at OG, 2009, Gasline Bus-Stop, Iju, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant, being an employee of P&G Company stole the company’s 240 litres of diesel.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N200, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.