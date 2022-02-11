RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

51-year-old man docked for alleged diesel theft

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 51-year-old man, Makinde Samson, on Friday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing 240 litres of diesel valued at N173,000 belonging to his employer.

51-year-old man docked for alleged diesel theft (VanguardNGR)
51-year-old man docked for alleged diesel theft (VanguardNGR)

Samson, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.1, at about 9.30 p.m. at OG, 2009, Gasline Bus-Stop, Iju, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant, being an employee of P&G Company stole the company’s 240 litres of diesel.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N200, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.14 for further hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful

Supreme Court declares Executive Order 10 unlawful

Femi Adesina says some governors use Buhari as shield for poor performance

Femi Adesina says some governors use Buhari as shield for poor performance

Gov. Ugwuanyi revived my political career - Sen. Nnamani

Gov. Ugwuanyi revived my political career - Sen. Nnamani

Anti-party activities: Kano State PDP reaffirms suspension of Sen. Hayatu-Gwarzo

Anti-party activities: Kano State PDP reaffirms suspension of Sen. Hayatu-Gwarzo

Uganda must pay $325m to DR Congo - UN court

Uganda must pay $325m to DR Congo - UN court

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma

2023: Abia APC crisis resolved as Nwankpa hands over to Obioma

Gov Zulum says 30,000 terrorists have surrendered to military

Gov Zulum says 30,000 terrorists have surrendered to military

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

APC screens Oyetola, 2 others for Osun governorship

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Nigeria's fire emergencies response time now within 7 mins - Aregbesola

Trending

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said yes (WATCH)

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy was carried out carelessly – pathologist

Sylvester Oromoni: First autopsy carried out carelessly – pathologist (CNN)

Ghana Card now e-passport to be used in 44,000 airports worldwide

Ghana card