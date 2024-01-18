50-year-old woman goes missing after job interview

Ify was aid to have left for the job interview since Sunday, September 1, 2023, but is yet to return home.

One of her daughters, Chioma said Ify had gone for the interview in the Government Reserved Area of Port Harcourt, adding that she left the hotel according to the CCTV footage that was made available to them but went missing before she got home.

Chioma said, “She went to the Deluxe Premium Hotel in GRA Port Harcourt for a chef interview. The last time I spoke with her was the night she finished her interview on September 1, 2023. She drove down there in a silver-coloured Toyota Venza with number plate JJJ-60-DE.

“My mother is a very innocent woman at heart and the kind who doesn’t like trouble. She is very gentle and always keeps a smiling face even when things are not fine. I knew how happy she was that night I called her and she told me she had got the job.”

She, however, revealed that her mother was on the phone with her friend when she started screaming like she was being attacked.

Chioma explained, “A female friend of hers who is also a chef was the last to speak to her. Her friend told us that they were gisting on the phone when her mum said there were some funny-looking men in police uniforms ahead of her and by the time, she got close, she started to scream that ‘you people should leave me alone. What did I do to you people?’ And that was the last she heard of her.”

She further lamented that they had yet to be contacted for a ransom, which made her mum’s disappearance a mystery to them all.

Talking of the efforts they have made, she said that they went back to the hotel to check their CCTV footage to be sure their missing mum was there.

She added, “My brother in the company of the police went back to the hotel to question them and they provided their CCTV footage that showed her leaving the hotel premises at 9:00 pm.

“We even went to the MTN office to track her number and the last place they tracked her to was the Pipeline area around the Rumukoro area.”