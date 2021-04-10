The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by the mother of the victim.

According to him, "The victim reported that sometime in March 2021, the prophet invited her to the church for prayer and that the prophet took advantage of her being alone with him in the church to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

"The victim further stated that after the illicit affair, the prophet ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already prepared candle, which he rubbed all over her body.

"Since then, the victim complained that she had been having a spiritual attack, which always makes her fall down and remains unconscious for hours.

"Upon the report, the Area Commander, Ota, ACP Muhideen Obe, detailed his Family Support Unit to the scene, where the randy prophet was promptly arrested.

"On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations."

The PRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered an investigation into the case and the suspect be charged immediately the investigation was concluded.