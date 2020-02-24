As if that was not overwhelming enough, Gobela Faniyakhe from Umhlabuyalingana, northern KwaZulu-Natal, a coastal South African province said his main target is to marry 14 women eventually.

As though he is fulfilling his ambition in instalments, he has tied the knot with 6 women.

He said he was initially supposed to marry eight of them, but two of the women had to postpone because they were not yet ready.

Having cleared 6 out of the 14, his plan is to marry the other two in June and then take six more early next year.

If you have been wondering how much it cost Gobela to organise the 6-in-one marriage, he said he spent over R700 000, equivalent to $46,185, preparing for the wedding, including lobola for Sibongile Zikhali (49), Hloniphile Ndlanzi (26), Celiwe Ndlanzi (26), Nikiwe Khumalo (38), Thandi Khumalo (30) and Zanele Shabalala (49).

The women all reside at his homestead and they have 21 children, reports say.

One of the wives, Hloniphile said Mthembu called them to a meeting in October last year and informed them that they would all have a joint wedding ceremony in February and the decision was fine by them.

A 50-year-old man reveals how he manages to sleep with 6 women he married in one ceremony

“We were excited when baba broke the news to us.

“We couldn’t wait for the big day and thank our ancestors the function went well,” she said.

Interestingly, Gobela Faniyakhe disclosed that he has no time table which he follows in sleeping with his wives.

“When the sun goes down I decide which wife I’m going to sleep with,” he said.

“No one knows where I’m going to sleep, so I keep them guessing. I do this so none one of the wives cheats. They all expect my knock,” he noted.