The accused, Ayuba Apagu, is facing two counts of willful damage and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Matthew Akhaluode, the accused damaged a Mikano Generator belonging to his employer, a first generation bank.

Mathew told the court that the defendant thereafter stole the generator terminal cable worth N25,000, a property of the bank.

"The security guard of the bank caught the defendant when he was about to step out of the bank gate with generator copper wire tied under his clothes,” the prosecutor explained.

He said the offence contravened section 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs. A.A. Adetunji, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with two sureties who are gainfully employed. The case was further adjourned till February 20 for hearing.