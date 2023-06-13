50-year-old man docked over alleged ₦‎140,000 fraud

Rashidi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and breach of peace, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 27 at 10.00.a.m. at Magbon bus stop area of Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦‎140,000 from the complainant, one Mr Akinyemi Charles, to help him send his Sienna bus for repairs, which he didn’t.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when the complainant asked for a refund of his money,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 314 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed in reputable organisations.