ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

50-year-old man docked over alleged ₦‎140,000 fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Recommended articles

Rashidi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and breach of peace, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 27 at 10.00.a.m. at Magbon bus stop area of Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦‎140,000 from the complainant, one Mr Akinyemi Charles, to help him send his Sienna bus for repairs, which he didn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when the complainant asked for a refund of his money,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 314 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Popoola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦‎50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Popoola said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed in reputable organisations.

He adjourned the case till July 25 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Anambra new speaker tasked to lead Assembly in humility

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Illicit drugs labs threat to public health, national security – Marwa

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

Nigeria Air was to avoid past mistakes, says Sirika

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

US to rejoin UNESCO after 12 years

Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

Group urges FG to establish youth devt. commission

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

Liman emerges Kaduna Assembly Speaker

APC diaspora seeks Tinubu’s support for diaspora voting bill

APC diaspora seeks Tinubu’s support for diaspora voting bill

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door