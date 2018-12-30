At the Ukwu General Hospital on Saturday, December 29, 2018, many people are confirmed with tears after witnessing the devastation.

Mostly concerned are the families who made use of the health facility to keep the remains of their loved ones that have departed the earth.

Tribune Online confirms that a mortician was the only available staff on duty when the fire began on Saturday.

According to reports, a restriction on burial activities in Anambra is likely a reason why the hospital had so much corpses. Many of which have been earlier scheduled for a January burial ceremony.

To prevent looting, the police reportedly deploys its personnel to the disaster scene. Spokesperson SP Haruna Mohammed shares this information with Tribune.