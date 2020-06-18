This has left many parents stressed as they have to juggle their own work and activities while serving as a home teacher for their children.

To help parents out and give them a much-needed break, we’ve compiled a list of 5 YouTube channels to help parents teach their children and keep them occupied.

BinoandFino - This cartoon series is about a brother and sister duo named Bino and Fino who live with their family in Nigeria. The channel reveals exciting adventures that help children discover and learn about Africa and the rest of the world. The content is wide-ranging so viewers can learn about things such as water creating electricity, the flags of some African countries, or even how important it is to eat healthy fruit.

Ogun Digi Class - The channel is an Ogun State Government initiative with content appealing to both primary and secondary school students. Children can learn English, Mathematics, Basic Science, Computer Science, Arts and Commercial subjects. It is the first of its kind in Nigeria to feature experienced educators from Ogun State sharing their knowledge on different subjects.

Akili and Me - This edutainment channel reveals fun educational preschool learning videos from across the African continent. Students join Akili, Happy Hippo, Little Lion and Bush Baby to learn letters, numbers, art, reading, vocabulary skills and more. The channel, which is dedicated to toddlers during the Covid-19 pandemic, has over 260 000 subscribers and also features videos geared towards helping toddlers get a grip on their emotions.

Simone's Oasis - This channel is owned by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie and it was created out of her experience entertaining her own children - Ugo, a boy and Sim Sim, a girl. Drawing on what she has learned from raising a special-needs child living with Down’s Syndrome, she shares content to help others on their journey. Some of the entertaining sing-along-videos on the channel include nursery rhyme mashups, Incy Wincy Spider, Nigeria 36 States, and Eko Bridge.

SokidzTV - This channel is owned by Sceneonetv and it offers a variety of songs and nursery rhymes in English and Yoruba. Children can also learn about numbers, the alphabet, colours and other topics that help with mental development.

As parents adapt and become teachers to children at home, these YouTube channels help by relieving some of the stresses associated with home learning.

