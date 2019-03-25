The victim, Aisha Ibrahim, was kidnapped on her way back from school on March 16 at Ibudu 1 area in Warri.

According to police statement, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction. The suspects Abdullahi Abubakar and his mother, Jummai Salihu were arrested at their residence in Bukan-Kwatu, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the principal suspect, Abubakar, who is well known to the victim's family abducted the victim and took her away from Warri after he had pretended to help cross the road. He took her to Nasarawa were he kept her with his mother and contacted her parents for ransom.

Following directives from the Inspector general of police, police detectives arrested the suspects and also rescued the victim.

The victim was reunited with her father, Ibrahim Abdulmalik, at the force headquarters in Abuja on March 20.

Efforts are still ongoing to arrest other people in connection with the abduction particularly one Inusa Ibrahim.