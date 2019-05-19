Five weeks after Inspector Dania Ojo allegedly killed a 20-year-old lady, Ada Ifeanyi, in the Ajegunle area of the state, the Lagos State Police Command said it is still searching the police officer.

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 7 am, Insp. Dania reportedly shot at Ada and 32-year-old Emmanuel Akomafuwa, who survived but with gunshot injuries.

Following the incident, the command arrested five police officers in connection with the killing.

The arrested police were; Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye.

But Inspector Dania fled and was dismissed and declared wanted by the police command.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bala Elkana has said that Insp. Dania would be prosecuted as disciplinary action had already been taken on his case.

“We are still on the trail of the fleeing policeman. There are rules in the police. We tried him in absentia and found him guilty of wrongful use of firearms. We have dismissed him and stopped his salary. The only thing left is that whenever we apprehend him, we will arraign him in court,” the Command spokesperson told Saturday Punch.

Speaking about the five police officers arrested in connection with the killing of Ada, Elkana said investigations have shown that Insp. Dania was the only one guilty of professional misconduct, while the arrested five officers have been absolved.