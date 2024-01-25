ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 suspects charged for alleged terrorism in connection with Rivers House of Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police alleged that the defendants, alongside Hon Ehie, committed the offence.

5 suspects charged for alleged terrorism in connection with Rivers House of Assembly [ChannelsTV]
5 suspects charged for alleged terrorism in connection with Rivers House of Assembly [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The five suspects were arraigned before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon by the police in charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Inspector-General (I-G) is the complainant, Chime Ezebalike, 37; Prince Oladele, 47; Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, 40; Osiga Donald, 42; Ochueja Thankgod, 35, are 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The police alleged that the defendants, alongside Hon Edison Ehie, former factional speaker of the assembly loyal to Gov Siminalayi Fubara with others at large committed the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Ehie, representing Ahoada East Constituency, had, in December, resigned as a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as the speaker of the minority lawmakers.

The resignation was said to be part of the agreements reached in the bid to reconcile Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the FCT Minister.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court affirms election of Simi Fubara as Rivers governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Simi Fubara as Rivers governor

Tinubu has no plan to relocate Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency says amidst rumours

Tinubu has no plan to relocate Federal Capital to Lagos - Presidency says amidst rumours

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

Katsina Water Agency to provide 600,000 litres of water daily to community

Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police

Explosion near BPE premises in Abuja not bomb-related - FCT Police

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

EFCC insists on presentation of Grace Tiaga's death certificate in P&ID case

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Northern youths want FG to sell crude oil to Dangote in naira

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Saudi Ara-beer? Saudi govt to allow sale of alcohol to diplomats

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Petrol prices to crash as refineries set to begin operations - CBN governor

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Tunde Solomon passed away. [Punch]

Hotel manager dies of heart attack triggered by Ibadan explosion

The man has been handed over to his family for monitoring [Rapid Response/Facebook]

Police rescue man from jumping in front of moving vehicle

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage [TheNigerianInfo]

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage