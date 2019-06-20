The Enugu Zonal Office of the EFCC on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 made this known.

The names of the suspects are, Ogbu Obinna Christopher, Onyeagba Joseph, Chime Isiah, Duru Franklyn Tochukwu and Orji Uchenna.

They were arrested following an early morning raid at their respective residences located at Goshen Estate and Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

Their arrest followed intelligence report about their fraudulent online activities.

On the strength of the information gathered, search warrants were executed in their houses/compound.

Items recovered from them include, several mobile phones, laptop computers, suspected counterfeit currency in N1,000 notes totaling N31,000; three Lexus cars, one Toyota Avalon car, several ATM cards and other incriminating items.