5 rescued, 4 dead bodies picked as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

Farinloye said that further investigation from the incident showed that the collapsed building under construction was located within a compound and it was a frame structure as at the time of the incident.

He said that the third suspended slab concrete was already in place with ongoing internal partition.

“The building crumbled during a downpour at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

“The building was bequeathed to the family members and some of the family members awarded it to a developer who was converting the bungalow building into a three-storey building before it collapsed,” Farinloye said.

According to the NEMA boss, Alayaki Lane where the building is located, contains a cluster of buildings and the rescue operation is being hampered by the lack of space.

He, however, assured the people that the emergency responders were working hard to get to ground zero.

He said for now no one had claimed that a relation was missing.