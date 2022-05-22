RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 rescued, 4 dead bodies picked as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The total number of people rescued alive in the building which collapsed in the Onike area of Lagos on Saturday is now five, while four dead bodies were recovered.

5 rescued, 4 dead bodies picked as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]
5 rescued, 4 dead bodies picked as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

The Zonal Coordinator Southwest, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to newsmen in the early hours of Sunday.

Recommended articles

Farinloye said that further investigation from the incident showed that the collapsed building under construction was located within a compound and it was a frame structure as at the time of the incident.

He said that the third suspended slab concrete was already in place with ongoing internal partition.

“The building crumbled during a downpour at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

“The building was bequeathed to the family members and some of the family members awarded it to a developer who was converting the bungalow building into a three-storey building before it collapsed,” Farinloye said.

According to the NEMA boss, Alayaki Lane where the building is located, contains a cluster of buildings and the rescue operation is being hampered by the lack of space.

He, however, assured the people that the emergency responders were working hard to get to ground zero.

He said for now no one had claimed that a relation was missing.

Apart from NEMA, other agencies participating in the operations include LASEMA, Federal and State Fire Services, NSCDC, the police and the Nigeria Red Cross.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward

Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward

2023: Nigeria’s next president must pay attention to restructuring - Tambuwal

2023: Nigeria’s next president must pay attention to restructuring - Tambuwal

Delta approves construction of International Conference Centre

Delta approves construction of International Conference Centre

2023: I’m more experienced than Osinbajo, Tinubu, others - Amaechi

2023: I’m more experienced than Osinbajo, Tinubu, others - Amaechi

Explosion: Police seize vehicle loaded with bomb-making materials in Kano

Explosion: Police seize vehicle loaded with bomb-making materials in Kano

2023: I will replicate Lagos development in Nigeria, says Tinubu

2023: I will replicate Lagos development in Nigeria, says Tinubu

Okada ban: Lagos police vows to arrest, prosecute passengers

Okada ban: Lagos police vows to arrest, prosecute passengers

Army, DSS destroy IPOB training camp, kill 2 wanted members in Imo

Army, DSS destroy IPOB training camp, kill 2 wanted members in Imo

Catholic Church suspends Priest for joining governorship race in Benue

Catholic Church suspends Priest for joining governorship race in Benue

Trending

Okada ban: Chaos as Lagos task force impounds 200 motorcycles in Ojo

Okada ban in lagos

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Lagos NURTW Caretaker Chairman accuses MC Oluomo of snatching his wife

Musiliu Akinsanya and Fatai Adeshina. [Global Times]