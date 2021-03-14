Guess what's happening this weekend? The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! Did you guess right? This year, Nickelodeon will take us on a round-the-world adventure to , outer space and beyond!

That's not all! Nickelodeon has quite a number of amazing things lined up for this year's Kids Choice Awards, and we have curated five awesome reasons why you should watch the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on Monday, March 15!

1. Kenan Thompson's ya host

If you're part of the older generation of Nick fans, you probably remember Kenan from the popular comedy series Kenan and Kel or from All That. He also guest-starred in various crossover episodes of iCarly and Victorious. Get ready for a wild and slimy ride with Kenan's hilarious hosting at this year's Awards!

2. News Just-in: Bieber headline performance. See what I did there

Grammy award-winning superstar Justin Bieber will hit the “KCA” main stage for epic, show-stopping performances of his chart-topping hits “Intentions,” joined by Quavo, and his latest single “Anyone.” You certainly don't want to miss a legendary performance from Bieber himself!

Justin Bieber Headshot

3. The iCarly Reunion

In 5….4….3...2..1, if you sang the iCarly theme song with your kids following the countdown, then this is for you! The iCarly squad will be reuniting after a long time - yes, I mean everybody - Freddy, Carly, Sam and even Spencer! If you've always been an iCarly fan, then I'm sure you wouldn't want to miss this epic reunion.

4. Nominees from all over the globe

Talented entertainers from all over the world will feature in this year's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards show. In the Favourite African Social Media Star category, we’ve got the Nigerian social media superstar group Ikorodu Bois, comedian and script-writer Emanuella , social media sensation Elsa Majimbo (Kenya), entrepreneur and media personality Bonang Matheba (South Africa), social media magician Wian Van Den Berg (South Africa) and sensational youth dance group Ghetto Kids (Uganda).

Kenan Thompson

5. One lucky family gets to present the award

Nickelodeon is giving one lucky family chosen during the show will be given the opportunity to present the legendary orange blimp to the winning star! Who knows? It could be yours!

Save the date, watch the fun-filled adventure with family & friends showing on Nicktoons DSTV Channel 308 on Monday, 15 March at 4:30pm WAT.

You can also catch the show's reruns on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) on Wednesday, 17 March at 2:05pm WAT.

Follow @Nickelodeon_Africa on Instagram and @NickAfrica on Twitter for updates.

This is a featured post.