It is fast, powerful, stylish and packed to the brim with innovations and features that sets it in a league of its own.

Some of these features include a stunning new display design and even an innovative front camera placement that will for sure catch the eye of any tech-savy user. Here are the top five reasons that will make you consider the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 as your next smartphone.

The massive Ultra FullView Display

The display is one of the key features of the modern smartphone, be it for entertainment, browsing or even gaming. On the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, the display has been improved vastly to accommodate all the user’s needs, stepping up the game in display design and providing an uncompromised vision.

Housing a massive 6.59 inch display, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019’s display is purely screen space, made possible by removing all kinds of notches, sliders or bezels. Thanks to this innovative design, users can enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience at an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080. As immersive as this display can get, concerns of extended use do arise, which is why the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with TÜV Rheinland's certified Low Blue Light Eye Protection that filters out harmful blue light emissions and adjusts color temperature accordingly for protection against eye strain.

An Auto Pop-Up Front camera just when you need it

When you think “bezel-less display”, the first question that comes to mind will be about the location of the front camera. On the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, the front camera is tucked away neatly into the top of the phone, and will automatically pop up when turned on, thus removing the need for a bezel and making it possible for a true bezel-less display.

However, this tiny camera is quite powerful as well. It packs powerful 16MP lens and is supported by Huawei’s powerful AI capable of identifying up to eight scenarios for accurate scene and object recognition. Users can also benefit from 3D Portrait Lighting features and an AI backlight that contributes towards stunning selfies.

A Powerful Triple Camera setup at the back

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 also houses a powerful triple camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP configuration that is capable of producing detailed images with enhanced clarity, contrast and quality.

Each of these lenses contribute towards creating stunning images. For instance, the 16MP lens comes with an F/1.8 aperture for extra light resulting in bright and colorful pictures, while the 2MP camera assists it with and generates depth of field effects. Finally, the 8MP lens offers a 120° field of view for a stunning wide angle shot.

Additionally, the camera setup also houses Night Mode with AI Stabilization, which helps in low light photography and videography as well as shooting Super Slow-Motion videos at 480 fps.

A large battery to go all day long

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes with an Ultra large battery of 4000 mAh for intensive full day use. Additionally, the phone ensures that the battery is used efficiently thanks to the AI Power Management system for better performance. Be it gaming or entertainment, you can go on for a long time with the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019.

More storage for more memories

Packed into the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a massive storage capacity of 128GB, for all your photos, videos, apps, files and more. If 128GB is not enough, you can easily upgrade to 512GB as well.

Supporting all of this is the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019’s 4GB RAM which ensures that apps load faster, allowing for a much smoother user experience.

