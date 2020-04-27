Ramadan 2020 is underway, and it goes without saying that this is a special month for all Islam faithfuls.

Not only because of the consecration and elevated spirituality naturally demanded of this holy month, but also due to the circumstances in which Muslims are observing this year’s fast. Hint: Coronavirus and the anti-gathering mess it has created.

Ramadan [Credit - Fombina Times] Fombina Times

In the spirit of unity, tolerance and respect for other people’s religions, here is a very brief glossary of words that capture the essence of Ramadan.

So, here goes: Ramadan 101.

1. Sahur

Or Sahoor or Sahri. This is the meal consumed at dawn before the start of the fast.

2. Iftar

Breaking of the fast immediately after sunset. Iftar takes place at Maghrib as soon as the Call to Prayer (Adhan) is called.

A family at Iftar [Credit - DW] dw

3. Taqwa

You know that extra care your Muslim friends and Muslims in general put in to living right and staying in an elevated spiritual mode all through the month of Ramadan? Taqwa is the word for it.

It has been said to be piety or achieving God-consciousness. As earlier stated, while righteous living is something Muslims strive for all year long, the level of Taqwa is particularly strong during Ramadan.

Eid prayers [Credit - Sada El Balad] Sada El Balad

4. Tarawih

This describes the special congregational prayers that Muslims observe during Ramadan, in addition to the regular 5 prayers they offer daily. People are encouraged to offer Tarawih in mosques.

But due to Coronavirus and the active lockdown laws, it is advised to pray at home this year.

5. Eid El-Fitr

This is the festival that marks the end of the 30-day fasting cycle. It is marked with prayers, celebration, food and gifts.