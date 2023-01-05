ADVERTISEMENT
5 policemen detained for extorting student’s school fees in Oyo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The N90,000 extorted from the student has been recovered as well.

Nigerian police
Five policemen attached to Oyo Police Command, have been arrested and detained for extortion.

The officers, whose identities were yet-to-be disclosed, were arrested for extorting a student, known as Ibrahim, along the RCC, Old Ogbomoso Road, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the victim was heading to Lagos when the policemen accosted him.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the officers in a post shared on Twitter by activist Rinu Oduala, Ibrahim alleged that the policemen, after stopping the vehicle he boarded, told him to disembark from it and allowed other passengers to continue the journey.

After disembarking, he was quoted as saying in the post that the policemen took him to a bush where they extorted N90,000 from him.

While noting that the N90,000 was meant for his school fees, the student said he paid the policemen the money through a Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

The post read: “People help me, I was extorted illegally yesterday on my way coming to Lagos and was calling the police pro and commissioner, all picked and kept saying wrong number. But I called a former pro, he said it is their number and that is how they do.

“Please ma, help me, this is my school fees as a sum of 90k out of 93k found in my account. I pray you see this so I can explain how it happened. Was driven to the bush and threatened. Please save me. I pray you see this.

“The most painful part (is that) I told them this is my school fees and they extorted N90k out of the N93k in my accounts. Was just driven to the bush, they told the other passenger they are taking me to the office but I will join them at the popular Amala joint in Oyo that they should wait for me.

“On our way, they passed different routes and in their car, they kept telling me I should call anyone I know to send me money. I told them no one, it’s kinda hard this time, immediately, one of them collected my phone and told me to open my bank (app) and I did.

“And was taken to PoS which I think it’s their PoS cause when I sent the money, they did not receive (an) alert. Once I told him nah awodi police, he said haa, eyini and he gave me the cash immediately. I can send you the driver’s number to confirm these people have no mercy. (I) was pleading, crying in their car. Still, they extorted me. They left 3k for me.”

Providing an update on the matter, Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso confirmed that the police had been arrested, adding that an investigation is still ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
