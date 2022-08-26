RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 people rescued, others trapped as shopping mall collapses in Abuja

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident which has left several people injured, happened on Thursday night.

Abuja mall collapses
Abuja mall collapses

A joint task force of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and some residents, have rescued five people from the collapsed two-storey building in Kubwa, a suburb within Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

The building which collapsed in the late hours of Thursday, August 25, 2022, according to multiple reports, still has other people trapped in it.

One of the rescued victims, Hafeez Olayinka, stated that the building collapsed on Thursday night, but rescue efforts to help those trapped in it started on Friday.

“We’ve been trapped since Thursday night. I have been here since Monday to fix up some things in the building.

“At about 11:30 pm on Thursday, we noticed that the building was collapsing, and we tried to escape. But five of us were rescued this morning, and they took us to the hospital,” Olayinka added.

A rescue operation is, however, ongoing to help other victims.

