The convicts, Ifedayo Adebiyi, Semiu Taofeek, Afolabi Ogunwale, Oyeleke Mukaila, and Ogunbayo Joshua, were sentenced to death by hanging following their arraignment before the court on three count charges.

They are being charged for armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms contrary to sections 6 (b), 1 (1) and (2) (a) and punishable under Section 1 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The prosecutor, Tijani Adekilekun, disclosed that the accused robbed one Mr. Fabiyi David of his valuables, including a Lexus SUV, at Emmanuel House, opposite the P.P. Hotel, Olupona.

He went on to say the vehicle was later discovered by the police at the Guru Maharaji junction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

In his ruling, Justice Akin Oladimeji, found the accused guilty of the allegations of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. He sentenced them to death by hanging.