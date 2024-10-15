ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police capture 5 men disguising as women with charms to defraud people of money

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 5 men were charge of conspiracy, impersonation and unlawful possession of charms.

5 men disguise as women with charms to defraud people of money
5 men disguise as women with charms to defraud people of money

Recommended articles

The defendants, Jimba Hassan, 23; Jamiu Adepoju, 30; Abbey Kareem, 40; Olayiwola Ibrahim, 35 and Tiamiyu Soliudeen, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and unlawful possession of charms.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on September 27 at 5:20 pm in the Sasa area of Ibadan.

Omilana said that the defendants, who were all male, disguised as ladies, with the intent to defraud people. He said that the defendants were also caught with charms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 484 and 213 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Gladys Oladele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Oladele said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendants. She, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 4 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

2 policemen sustain gunshot injuries during kidnap rescue operation

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos