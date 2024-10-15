Police capture 5 men disguising as women with charms to defraud people of money

The defendants, Jimba Hassan, 23; Jamiu Adepoju, 30; Abbey Kareem, 40; Olayiwola Ibrahim, 35 and Tiamiyu Soliudeen, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, impersonation and unlawful possession of charms.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on September 27 at 5:20 pm in the Sasa area of Ibadan.

Omilana said that the defendants, who were all male, disguised as ladies, with the intent to defraud people. He said that the defendants were also caught with charms.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 484 and 213 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Gladys Oladele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.