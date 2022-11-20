RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 men accused of gang-ra*ing Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Cyprus

Nurudeen Shotayo

Five Nigerians have been fingered in the criminal act with investigations currently underway to unravel the case.

5 men accused of gang-raping Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Cyprus/Illustration.

Multiple reports have it that the alleged sexual assault took place a few minutes after midnight on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

According to In-Cyprus, the victim reported the incident to the Cyprus authorities on Thursday, alleging that five men who are also of Nigerian origin perpetrated the despicable act.

In the meantime, the Cyprus police said investigations into the case have commenced, adding that the authorities were looking for another shelter for the victim to stay so she would be moved out of the facility.

At the same time, the five men fingered for the crime are also being questioned as part of a wider investigation.

It was also gathered that the young woman had recently received a release document from the centre since the examination of her documents is at an advanced stage

This is hardly the first time an asylum seeker in the overcrowded Pournara would report being raped, even as the authorities said cases of such nature are usually handled sensitively by the supervisors at the camp.

