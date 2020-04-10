As everyone now knows, the struggles of dealing with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown are not few.

Having to adjust to staying at home for days on end is one thing, restructuring your lifestyle and daily routine is another; working from home with all the distractions is another wahala… and then you’ve got the food-related headaches too.

From overfeeding on your stock to dreaming of the day you can go back to your favourite food joint without soldiers to make you do 1000 frog jumps on the road, here are 5 major food struggles that the lockdown brought:

1. Overeating

Whether you are working from home all by yourself in this period or spending the time with family or loved ones, you’ve got to admit it — your mouth has been demanding a lot of action and you’ve been powerless against yourself.

You just can’t stop eating, even at 2am in the morning. Before you know it, all the fried meat you were hoping to eat for one week is all gone.

Don’t feel bad now, you are not the only one.

2. PHCN spoilt the food in your fridge

You spent time making food at once to avoid cooking all the time, stacked them all up in your refrigerator but tragically, small rain fell and there was no light for four days.

A large portion of the well-made, well-garnished soups, stews and the refrigerated goat meat(Chevon), chicken and beef you saved… gone just like that!

3. Craving things you can’t get

Your favourite suya guy, and that roadside joint where you get the best amala with all the orisirisi… you’ve been dreaming and salivating but of course, you don’t have access to that right now.

All you can do is just reminisce about the good food days coronavirus stole from you, and yearn for the day when you can go back to eating chicken suya and goat meat pepper soup without fear or worry that pepper will make someone sneeze beside you.

4. Eating the same things over and over again

You’ve gone from noodles to spag to rice to noodles to spag, back to rice and straight back to noodles.

Oh boy, the struggle!

5. Run out of meat

You thought you were covered for the next fourteen days, but apparently, you underestimated your ability to snack on fried chicken.

Now you are looking in your cupboard and freezer, calculating how to make it to the end of the lockdown when you have enough food but no meat, chicken or any other protein sight.

And then, you’ve also got Easter weekend to think about

It is possible to get extra agitated especially when you consider that Easter is here and you need to cook up a treat to celebrate with your family but you are short on your supply of beef and/or chicken.

There’s really no need to fret. Here’s an easy solution for you:

