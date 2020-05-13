Lockdown Chronicles is a diary series, in which Nigerians unpack the realities, multi-dimensional struggles and the little victories they experience while dealing with an unprecedented pandemic which suddenly disrupted life as we knew it.

After four weeks of complete lockdown in Lagos state, things are slowly creeping back to normalcy. It’s not quite straightforward though, as many are still staying put in their homes. For some it’s because their jobs asked them to keep working from home, and some are at home because the pandemic has affected their sources of livelihood and they’re now between jobs.

For a last group of folks however, there’s not much of a choice but to go out – via public transport. Considering the fact that physical distancing becomes extra difficult and chances of contracting coronavirus increases when you’re out and about, we asked Lagosians how they’re juggling the pursuit of their daily bread with the delicate task of avoiding the virus outside. Here are the answers we got

1. Manuel/Agege resident

When the lockdown was eased and we could start going out, I said I wouldn’t but that lasted only one day as my customers were calling me for goods. By Tuesday, I was out. Thankfully, the buses were intentional about sanitisers and distance in the bus, as much as they could. Although it means buses are more expensive now sha because only two people sit per row.

And in the markets, distancing is not easy o, almost impossible sef. I went to Idumota market last week and, bruh, it was crazy. People were just carrying on without fear or anything. They wore masks sha but distancing? Na lie. I tried to keep a distance but it’s not so easy with all the people in market.

2. David/Ikosi, Ketu

I have only had to go to few places not too far from home, so it’s keke and stuff. Only two people and the price is double. I am struggling to wear masks so I always find myself out without one. No keke guy has ever offered me their spare mask before sha. I keep my hands to myself and don’t touch anything. But collecting change bothers me small. I always wash my hands as soon as I get home.

3. Dorothy/Ikorodu

First, everyone I see is a suspect o. So I look at the people in the vehicle, if they are not wearing masks, I won't enter. I sometimes pay double so I can be the only one (I do that a lot for keke😁😁). I try not to touch things in public and so on and so forth.

I am always very cautious when I go out. I wear my mask, use sanitizer and stay away from people and crowds. I am very scared of the money I collect as change. It's not been easy though because I go out a lot. Na daily holy communion, I dey take hold body.😉

4. Debo/Ikorodu

To be frank, I envy people earning money while working from home right now. As for us like this, omo we are out already o. We dey rough am. I think a lot of people are not even giving a damn anymore. They’re just going about their daily lives. I know that’s how I am. I wear my mask and just go about my life. See, na God dey guard person abeg.

5. Ayo/Ajah

I have gone out only twice and I took Taxify. The first time the guy didn’t use AC as per order, so I just sat in the back and kept my face by the window throughout. The second time, the driver used AC. I wanted to tell him to off it and roll down the window but I waved it off. He was wearing a mask. But I still sat at the back and washed my hands when I got back home both times.

Note: All names have been changed to keep the anonymity of the subjects. Bits of respondent's words have been edited to ease readability and article flow.

