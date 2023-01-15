ADVERTISEMENT
5 killed, 12 injured in Bauchi auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Saturday when five persons were killed in an auto crash in Kili village of Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

5 killed, 12 injured in Bauchi auto crash. (TheSun)
The FRSC boss who said that the accident involved one Toyota Hiace Hummer bus and one Peugeot Boxer, revealed that 12 others were seriously injured with bruises, while four others were unscathed.

According to him, the accident occurred around 1:37pm and it took the personnel of the corps barely nine minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation and dangerous driving.

“Twenty-one people were involved in the road crash and there were 16 male adults and five female adults.

“Five people lost their lives on the spot and these were three female adults and two male adults, while 12 others were seriously injured. These include 10 male adults and two female adults,” he said.

Abdullahi also explained that both the injured and the corpse of the deceased had been evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo, for medical attention and deposition in the Morgue.

The sector commander, however, advised road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

He further urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure they have good tyres, move on average speed, make routine vehicle maintenance and sound state of mind while driving.

