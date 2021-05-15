5 ‘IPOB members’ arrested over killing of a police officer in Imo

The police said some of the suspects were arrested in Isu LGA of the state on Thursday, while the others were apprehended on Friday by the anti-kidnapping unit and tactical teams of the command.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the command’s public relations officer in a statement disclosed that the killers of the police officer, who was until death attached to the command’s department of operations, made away with his AK 47 rifle.

According to him, AK 47 rifle with breech no 56–258115, 15 rounds of live ammunition, four locally fabricated weapons, six live cartridges, and a large quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

Ikeokwu said one of the suspects, Onyekachi Mmadufor confessed to being an IPOB member, who alongside

The statement read, “The crime prevention and control strategies adopted by the Imo Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) Abutu Yaro, to rid the state of activities of the proscribed IPOB and other criminal elements are yielding positive results.

“On May 14, the CP deployed Anti-Kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the command to Amanato Isu LGA for the arrest of members of the IPOB but the hoodlums engaged them in a heavy gun duel.

“The operatives successfully repelled and dislodged them leading to the immediate arrest of five suspects while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Discreet investigation is in progress with a view to effecting further arrests, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.”