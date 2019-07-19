The Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, disclosed this in Lagos on Friday during the graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates to the five inmates at Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri.

Adamu, who was represented by Professor Gregory Okagbare, said over 526 inmates were studying various courses from Nigerian prisons.

He said there had been an increase in the numbers of inmates enrolling in degree programmes of NOUN in the various study centres located in prisons nationwide.

“There are over 526 inmates studying various courses at both under and post graduate levels while in prison detention.

“I congratulate the graduating inmates and urge you to seek for higher qualifications,” he said.

The Controller General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who was represented by Assistant Controller General Chuks VU Chiabua, reiterated the commitment of the prison service to continually provide educational platform for inmates to realise their dreams while in prison.

The successful inmates who received their certificates in various degrees are: Adebayo Ojo, B.Sc Criminology & Security Studies, Idong Nelson, B.Sc Peace & Conflict Resolution and Audu Godfrey, B.Sc PCR.

Others are Akolade Arowolo, PDG in Peace & Conflict Resolution and Okeke Chinonso B.Sc Entrepreneurship and Business Management.